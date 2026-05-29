Lai Khuta erected ahead of Damra Anchalik Baikho Festival in Dudhnoi

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DUDHNOI: The 23rd foundation day of the Sixth Schedule Demand Committee and the 13th Damra Anchalik Baikho Festival will be held this year under the initiative of the Goalpara District Sixth Schedule Demand Committee.

Organised in collaboration with the Damra Anchalik Rabha Students’ Union, the Sixth Schedule Demand Committee, the Rabha Women’s Council, the Khungkhrajani Bishnu Rabha Smriti Sangha, and the local public of the Damra region, the event will take place on June 8 with a daylong programme at the Khungkhrajani public playground.

To mark the occasion, Tankeswar Rabha, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council and MLA of the Dudhnoi (ST) Assembly Constituency, formally erected the Lai Khuta on Thursday at 11:00 am.

To ensure the smooth celebration of the foundation day and the Baikho festival, a reception committee has been formed, with Jiban Rabha (Executive Member, Rabha Hasong Council) as the president and Pratul Rangkha (Organising Secretary, All Rabha Students’ Union) as the secretary.

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