A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: Tribal Pride Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of legendary tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda, was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Sri Suryagiri Gaon Panchayat office in Goalpara district on Saturday.

The day was observed across the country to honour Birsa Munda, one of the prominent leaders of the anti-British movement, and to recognise the rich history, heritage, traditions, and cultural contributions of tribal communities.

Organised by the Sri Suryagiri Gaon Panchayat, the daylong programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from a large number of tribal people representing different wards of the panchayat. Participants dressed in traditional attire paid tribute to Birsa Munda and remembered his sacrifices and contributions towards safeguarding tribal rights, land, identity, and dignity.