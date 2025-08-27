Goalpara district commissioner Pradip Timung visits Assam and Meghalaya border

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: Pradip Timung, the Goalpara district commissioner accompanied by Nabajeet Pathak, the Co-district commissioner of West Goalpara visited different parts of the Assam Meghalaya border areas.

During his visit, the DC interacted with the villagers of Hatigaon and adjacent villages and took cognizance of the development projects undertaken by the government in the areas as well as the local problems of the people.

The DC lavished praise upon the simplicity of the people besides the natural beauty of the border areas. He further assured all cooperation from the district administration for the development of the area.

