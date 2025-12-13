National Lok Adalat Held in Hailakandi; 6,000 Pre-Litigation Cases Taken Up

Hailakandi: A National Lok Adalat was held on December 13, Saturday, at the premises of the Hailakandi District Judicial Court under the initiative of the Hailakandi District Legal Services Authority.

A special camp was arranged to provide relief to consumers who had defaulted on electricity bill payments and bank loan repayments, with the aim of helping them become debt-free.

Apart from this, cases related to the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), criminal compoundable cases, NIA cases, and guardianship cases were also taken up in the Lok Adalat. Further, efforts were made to dispose them through discussion and imposition of fines.

The judicial proceedings were conducted through a total of seven benches. The National Lok Adalat was held in all courts located within the Hailakandi court premises.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, Pranab Sarma, informed that approximately 6,000 pre-litigation cases were registered today for disposal in the Lok Adalat.

It may be mentioned that extensive publicity was carried out across Hailakandi for this last National Lok Adalat of the year 2025.