Goalpara hosts street plays, anti-addiction drive to promote mental well-being

OUR CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA, Oct 9: With the aim of promoting mental well-being and building a drug-free society, Jana Sampad Unnayan Mancha and the District Mental Health Programme, Goalpara, jointly organised a street play and anti-addiction awareness campaign at various locations across Goalpara town on the occasion of World Mental Health Week.

The campaign was organised under the theme "Healthy Mind, Addiction-Free Life - Building a Better Tomorrow."

The initiative sought to raise public awareness about mental health, highlight the harmful consequences of substance abuse, and encourage people to adopt healthier lifestyles.

Street plays were staged at different public places, where artists used powerful performances to communicate the importance of mental well-being and the dangers associated with drug addiction. The performances attracted public attention and conveyed important social messages to young people and the general public.

An awareness session was also conducted to provide guidance on maintaining mental health and overcoming substance abuse.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Upamay Nath, District Nodal Officer of the District Mental Health Programme, Goalpara, emphasised that mental health is as important as physical health.

He said that stress has become increasingly common in today's fast-paced lifestyle and advised people to spend quality time with their families, exercise regularly, get adequate sleep, and seek professional assistance promptly if they experience symptoms of mental distress or substance abuse.

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