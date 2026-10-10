Two centuries of Assam tea explored at national seminar in Dibrugarh

A correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The two-century-old history of Assam's tea industry came under academic scrutiny at a two-day national seminar organised by the department of economics at Dibru College on Thursday, focusing on the sector's historical evolution, economic significance, sustainability challenges and future prospects. Titled "Two Hundred Years of Assam Tea: Innovations, Sustainability and Rural Transformation," the seminar was sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), New Delhi, and brought together economists, researchers, academicians and practitioners to examine how tea has shaped Assam's economy, society and rural communities.

The programme began with the inauguration of a book fair and tea exhibition by the governing body president, Prof Kalyan Bhuyan. principal Dr Ranjan Changmai, vice-principal, faculty members, students and Prof Mandira Sarma of Jawaharlal Nehru University were present at the inaugural session.

Addressing the gathering, Changmai stressed the importance of sustained academic discussions on tea, given its deep-rooted connection with Assam's economic and social history.

Seminar convenor and head of the department of economics, Dr Jayanta Saud, outlined the objectives of the programme and thanked ICSSR for its support. He encouraged students to use the seminar as an opportunity to engage directly with scholars and practitioners working in the tea economy.

Prof Kalyan Bhuyan highlighted tea's significance beyond its role as an economic commodity, describing it as an integral part of Assam's social and cultural landscape. Drawing from his childhood experiences in a tea garden, he reflected on the industry's influence on the lives and identities of generations of people across the state.

The keynote address was delivered by noted economist and former Gauhati University professor MP Bezbaruah, who offered a historical perspective on the development of Assam's tea industry. Challenging conventional narratives surrounding the discovery of Assam tea, he pointed out that the Singpho community had long known about and used the tea plant before its commercial development under British rule. He pointed out that a Singpho chief introduced Robert Bruce to the plant.

Also Read: Assam Board Announces Major Changes for HS Final Exams 2027; Introduces Special Exam