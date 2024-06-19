Goalpara Launches 'Mission Green Highways' with Massive Sapling Plantation Drive

DUDHNOI: A sapling plantation programme, “Mission Green Highways” was implemented in Goalpara. Hundreds of saplings were planted on both sides of Makri’s fourlane road by the initiative of Goalpara photographic society in collaboration with Goalpara district forest division. Goalpara Sadar forest range officer Sasi Mohan Sinha and Goalpara district photography society president Benjamin Kaman inaugurated the plantation programme.

After this, hundreds of krishnachura, radhachura, ajar saplings were planted along the four-lane road of Makri. The sapling plantation programme was attended by Goalpara District Border Deputy Superintendent of Police, Forest Conservator-I Officer of Goalpara Sadar Forest Range Office Champak Baishya, Photography Society members and nature lover Sarang Rabha, budding social worker Anant Rabha, former panchayat member Geetanjali Rabha, former village head Khanindra Rabha, former village chief Khanindra Rabha, among others.

On both sides of National Highway 17 of Makri, krishnachura, radhachuda, ajar etc were adorned with flowers. But the trees were cut down as the national highway extended the fourlane road. The plantation drive is implemented to create a sense of beauty by planting saplings on both sides of the national highway in Goalpara.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Kaman, president of the Goalpara District Photography Society, said, “We have to continue our sapling plantation programme to keep future generations pollution free. On the occasion, Goalpara Sadar Forest Range Officer Sasimohan Sinha appealed to the local people to plant saplings and maintain its care.”

