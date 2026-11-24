A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: Deep gloom descended upon the legal fraternity of Goalpara following the demise of senior advocate Soleman Hossain, Vice-President of the Goalpara Lawyers’ Association, who breathed his last early on Monday morning at his Hedayetpur residence in Goalpara town.

A highly respected member of the legal community, Advocate Hussain was widely admired for his humble personality, gentle behaviour, and soft-spoken nature. Known for his cordial approach and humane outlook, he earned the respect and affection of fellow advocates and people from different walks of life.