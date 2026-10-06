Goalpara Mourns the Sudden Demise of Esteemed Educator Md Abu Al Kasem

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: Former Vice-Principal and retired Professor of Goalpara College, Md Abu Al Kasem, a widely respected teacher, academician, and social worker, passed away suddenly on October 4 following a cardiac arrest while travelling by train from Patna to Assam with his family. He was returning after undergoing knee surgery in Patna. His sudden demise has cast a pall of gloom among his former students, colleagues, friends, and well-wishers across Goalpara.

Born in 1952 in the erstwhile undivided Goalpara district, now part of South Salmara-Mankachar district, Md Abu Al Kasem completed his graduation from Bajali College and later obtained an MSc in Zoology from Gauhati University. He began his teaching career at Sibsagar College before joining Goalpara College in 1979.

Professor Kasem retired from Goalpara College in 2013 as Vice-Principal.

Known for his simplicity, honesty, gentleness, and kindness, Professor Kasem was particularly popular among students and was regarded as a source of inspiration by generations of young learners. Even after his retirement, he remained actively associated with academic and social activities in Goalpara.

He was one of the key founding members of Oasis Academy, an English-medium school in the heart of Goalpara town. He was also a life member of the Axam Xahitya Xabha, New Literacy Forum, and the Indian Red Cross Society.

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