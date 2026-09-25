Goalpara POCSO court hands 20-year rigorous imprisonment to man for rape of minor

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The Special POCSO Court in Goalpara has sentenced this week one Debajit Mallak to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 in connection with a rape case involving a minor girl.

According to the report, the incident occurred under Mornoi police station in Goalpara district on August 30, 2021, at around 8.30 pm. The accused allegedly took advantage of the absence of the minor girl's family members and sexually assaulted her. Following the incident, the victim's father lodged an FIR at Mornoi police station. Police registered a case, arrested the accused and, after completing the investigation, submitted the charge sheet before the court.

After examining the evidence and witnesses, Utpal Rajkhowa, the Special POCSO Judge, found Debajit Mallak guilty under Sections 448, 506, and 376 of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 4 of the POCSO Act.

The court also awarded separate sentences under the IPC provisions: six months' imprisonment and a Rs 1,000 fine under Section 448, two years' imprisonment and a Rs 1,000 fine under Section 506, and 10 years' imprisonment with a Rs 10,000 fine under Section 376. The court additionally awarded 20 years' rigorous imprisonment and a Rs 15,000 fine under Section 4 of the POCSO Act.

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