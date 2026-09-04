Goalpara police bust counterfeit currency racket, seize Rs 30,000 in fake Rs 500 notes

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPAR: Goalpara police have achieved a major success in their crackdown on counterfeit Indian currency, apprehending a man and seizing fake notes with a face value of Rs 30,000 from Karbala Tiniali.

Acting on a tip-off, police launched an operation at Karwala Tiniali and apprehended the accused, identified as Munaf Ali, a resident of the Matia area. According to police, counterfeit Indian currency notes with a total face value of Rs 30,000, all in denominations of Rs 500, were recovered from his possession. A mobile phone was also seized during the operation.

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