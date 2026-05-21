Goalpara emphasizes successful HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccination drive

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: With a view to ensure the successful implementation of the HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccination programme, the Goalpara district administration on Tuesday organized a high-level meeting with officials from the Education Department and representatives of private schools. The meeting was held at the conference hall of the Office of the District Commissioner (DC), Goalpara, under the chairmanship of DC-cum-President of the District Health Society, Prodip Timung. The discussion focused on identifying target beneficiaries, increasing awareness about HPV vaccination, and ensuring smooth coordination among all concerned departments.

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