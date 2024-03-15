Goalpara Superintendent of Police, Nabaneet Mahanta interacts with media persons

Goalpara: The newly-joined Superintendent of Police of Goalpara district, Nabaneet Mahanta on Thursday interacted with the media persons of the district and reiterated his determination to launch drive against drugs. “The police department alone cannot eliminate the drug addiction problem and the circulation of drugs. The role of civic society is higher than the police,” said Nabaneet Mahanta. “Our stand is zero tolerance against drugs but the social awareness is important here. Until and unless a gap is created between the supply and demand, the drug menace will be there. But once demand is finished, supply line will automatically decrease,” added Mahanta.

The journalists brought to the notice of the SP regarding several other social problems like illegal money lenders, land sellers etc. The SP in return assured to take actions against anything illegal in the eyes of law. He also sought cooperation from the journos to address them. Anita Hazarika, ASP, Khargeswar Rabha, DSP and several other senior police officers were present during the media interaction. Nabaneet Mahanta has succeeded VV Rakesh Reddy.

