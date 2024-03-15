Tezpur University hosts two day international conference on opportunities in forensic analysis

Tezpur: Tezpur University (TU) organised a two-day international conference titled, “SusChemHeca-2024, i.e Current Trends of Research in Chemistry Towards Sustainability, Health Care, and Forensic Analysis from Thursday. The conference brought together leading minds from academia, industry, and research institutions across the globe.

Noted academician present on the occasion was Prof Peizhou Li from Shandong University, China. Prof Li joined online and delivered the keynote lecture 1.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor, TU said that United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a collection of 17 interlinked global goals designed to be a blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for everyone. Therefore, it is the duty of the Higher Educational Institutes to work in the field of Sustainability to create a better world. Delivering the welcome address, Prof Panchanan Puzari emphasised the importance of studying Forensic analysis. “Forensic analysis plays a fundamental role in criminal investigations and legal proceedings. It is often employed for the identification and individualization of persons involved in criminal activities,” Prof Puzari explained.

Prof Robin K. Dutta, Dean, School of Science said that the conference will feature a diverse array of topics such as, Pharmaceutical chemistry, drug discovery analytical techniques in forensic science and nanotechnology for healthcare applications etc.

Joining online, Prof Li urged the academicians and researcher in the field of chemistry to tackle some of the most pressing challenges facing the world today. “Through collaboration and knowledge exchange, we aim to catalyze transformative innovations that will contribute to sustainability, improve healthcare outcomes, and advancements in forensic analysis.” Prof Li said. The conference was graced by speakers from various eminent international institutions like University of Alabama, USA; Prairie Research Institute, USA; Kyushu University, Japan; KU Leuven, Belgium.

