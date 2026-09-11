Goalpara’s Asadur Rahman to Represent India at International Youth Festival in Russia

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: Asadur Rahman, son of senior Goalpara journalist Abdul Sobhan, has brought pride to Goalpara by being selected to represent India at an international youth festival to be held in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

The week-long festival, scheduled from September 11 to 17, will bring together selected young representatives from 191 countries. The event aims to promote cultural exchange, education, science, innovation, leadership development, and international cooperation among young people.

Representatives from several countries, including Russia, India, Argentina, Brazil, China, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, the Re-public of Congo, and Uzbekistan, are expected to participate in the programme.

Rahman had earlier distinguished himself at an international educational workshop held in Russia in April this year. Organised with the initiative of ANO National Prioritise and in collaboration with Russia's Ministry of Science and Higher Education, the workshop was attended by students from 32 countries. Among the 15 Indian participants, Rahman secured the first position.

His achievements extend beyond academics. In 2024, he received recognition for his performance in an online certificate programme and subsequently received the India Star Important Award. A keen lover of literature, he has also written several poems and short literary works. While studying in Class X, he published a book titled 'Mor Apon Desh' (My Own Country).

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