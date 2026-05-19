Assam News

Gobha Raja’s brother Nayan Deoraja dies in road accident at Jagiroad

Nayan Deoraja, elder brother of the Gobha king of the historic Gobha kingdom, Dipsing Deoraja, was killed when a speeding Innova vehicle (AS01 FZ2237) hit him while crossing NH-27 in Jagiroad on Sunday.
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OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: Nayan Deoraja, elder brother of the Gobha king of the historic Gobha kingdom, Dipsing Deoraja, was killed when a speeding Innova vehicle (AS01 FZ2237) hit him while crossing NH-27 in Jagiroad on Sunday. He was 42 years old. Police seized the vehicle and arrested the driver after the accident. Gobha Raj Parishad Secretary Jursing Bardoloi demanded an investigation into the accident and punishment of the culprits.

Also Read: Youth Killed, Two Injured in NH-27 Road Accident Near Tata Semiconductor Project in Jagiroad

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