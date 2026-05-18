Youth Killed, Two Injured in NH-27 Road Accident Near Tata Semiconductor Project in Jagiroad

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: A youth was killed and two others seriously injured in a road accident on NH-27 near the Tata Semiconductor Project in Jagiroad on Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as Arjun Thapa (18 years) of Palachung village under Jagiroad police station. The injured were identified as Hirakjyoti Bardoloi and Arun Bardoloi of the Tegheria village, located nearby. The accident occurred when a speeding truck lost control and hit the youth riding his bike. The vehicle was seized and the driver arrested.

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