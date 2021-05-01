Gogamukh All Assam Students' Union (AASU) donates oxygen cylinders

A CORRESPONDENT



LAKHIMPUR: The Gogamukh regional unit of All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has donated 10 oxygen cylinders to the Dhemaji District Health Department realizing the acute necessity of the same with regard to treating the COVID-19 positive patients.

The organization handed over the oxygen cylinders to Dr. Udayan Kumar Baruah, the Joint Director of Dhemaji District Health Services, in a brief meeting organized at the Gogamukh Nagar High School premises on Thursday. AASU central committee secretary Sankarjyoti Baruah, organizing secretary Manturaj Baruah, other AASU leaders, and Gogamukh Community Health Centre in-charge Prafulla Chayengiya, were among those who were present in the programme.

Gogamukh AASU donated the oxygen cylinders by spending the amount collected by the organization in order to celebrate the Gogamukh Central Rongali Bihu Function, which was slated to be held on April 29 and April 30. But the public meeting, commenced with the Bihu Celebration Committee president Jitu Borah in the chair on April 26, cancelled the function in view of the alarming rise of COVID-19 cases in the district during the second wave of coronavirus contagion and decided to purchase oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients by using the fund.

Joint Director Dr. Udayan Kumar Baruah appreciated the good Samaritan attempt of the organization and appealed to the people of the district to maintain COVID appropriate behaviour to contain the contagion.

Attending the event as the chief guest, AASU general secretary Sankarjyoti Baruah stated that the attempt initiated by Gogamukh AASU would help the District Health Department to save the lives of many poor patients during the adverse situation caused by the pandemic. He lauded the service rendered by the organization activists and called upon them to work with positive attitude.

On the other hand, Gogamukh AASU general secretary Jugal Krishna Phukan informed that their unit extended their office building to the District Health Department to set up a COVID-19 vaccination centre for the convenience of the local public.

