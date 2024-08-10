Assam News

GOI Technical Officer and State NFSM Consultant Review Morigaon Jute and Rice Fields, Engage with Local Farmers

Kaushik Dutta, Technical officer, GOI and Dr.Arunima Deb Choudhary state consultant, NFSM have visited Morigaon. They took stock of jute and rice fields and took part in a ceremonial sowing of finger millet, greengram & blackgram.
GOI Technical Officer and State NFSM Consultant Review Morigaon Jute and Rice Fields, Engage with Local Farmers
Admin

Morigaon: Kaushik Dutta, Technical officer, GOI and Dr.Arunima Deb Choudhary state consultant, NFSM have visited Morigaon. They took stock of  jute and rice fields and took part in a ceremonial sowing of finger millet, greengram & blackgram. Accordingly, they also interected with the farmers about their problems and prospects. The state team was accompanied by DAO Ashok kr Sarma, Mehedi Arif Hussain SDAO-cum-DNO NFSM, Mushahid Faruqee Sr ADO, Luna Barua ADO. Dr Punam Saikia Program officer.

Also Read: Gender Sensitization Workshop Held for Teacher Trainees at College of Education, Morigaon

Also watch:

Morigaon
NFSM team
Kaushik Dutta

Top News

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com