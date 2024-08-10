GOI Technical Officer and State NFSM Consultant Review Morigaon Jute and Rice Fields, Engage with Local Farmers

Morigaon: Kaushik Dutta, Technical officer, GOI and Dr.Arunima Deb Choudhary state consultant, NFSM have visited Morigaon. They took stock of jute and rice fields and took part in a ceremonial sowing of finger millet, greengram & blackgram. Accordingly, they also interected with the farmers about their problems and prospects. The state team was accompanied by DAO Ashok kr Sarma, Mehedi Arif Hussain SDAO-cum-DNO NFSM, Mushahid Faruqee Sr ADO, Luna Barua ADO. Dr Punam Saikia Program officer.

