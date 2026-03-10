Golaghat Agriculture Dept Distributes Subsidised Farm Machinery Under SMAM in Bokakhat

The Golaghat District Agriculture Department, in collaboration with the Agricultural Engineering Branch, Golaghat, organised a distribution programme for subsidised agricultural machinery in Bokakhat sub-division on Monday under the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM).

The programme was inaugurated by Assam's Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, who also represents the Bokakhat Assembly Constituency.

The initiative is aimed at improving farm mechanisation among local cultivators by making agricultural equipment more accessible and affordable through government subsidy support under the centrally-sponsored SMAM scheme.

