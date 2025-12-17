Minister Atul Bora participates in several programmes in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Cabinet Minister and Bokakhat MLA Atul Bora on Saturday attended several programmes in the Bokakhat constituency. He took part in the foundation stone–laying ceremonies for the construction of science and mathematics laboratories to be built under the Samagra Shiksha (Higher Secondary) fund for the 2025–26 financial year at Rajabari Higher Secondary School, Garmur Higher Secondary School, and Bokakhat Hindi High School.

The programmes were attended by the presidents of the respective institutions, the Bokakhat municipal chairperson, panchayat presidents, elected panchayat representatives, block resource persons, headmasters and headmistresses, presidents of school management committees, teachers, former teachers, office-bearers of BJP and AGP, and local residents.

Meanwhile, the minister also dedicated to public use the Bihora Tea Garden Jagannath Community and Skill Development Centre constructed by the Assam Government’s Public Works (Buildings) Department. He appealed to everyone to maintain cleanliness and take collective responsibility to preserve and operate the centre as a valuable community asset.

Foundation stones were also laid for integrated mathematics and science laboratories at Bangagara Higher Secondary School, Parangania Higher Secondary School, Apiram Gogoi Higher Secondary School, and Golok Borbora Higher Secondary School.

A total fund of Rs 18,97,000 approved for the 2025–26 financial year under Samagra Shiksha was used.

The minister called upon the concerned authorities to complete the construction within the stipulated time while maintaining quality standards, and expressed sincere gratitude to Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu and officials of the Education Department for these initiatives.

Also Read: Youth Arrested with Heroin and Cash in Late-Night Police Operation in Guwahati