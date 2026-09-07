Golaghat ASJA Committee Holds Oath-Taking Ceremony, Emphasizes Unity and Responsible Reporting

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: A solemn oath-taking and felicitation ceremony of the newly elected Golaghat District Committee of the Assam State Journalists' Association (ASJA) was held on Sunday at the Golaghat Municipal Board conference hall. Journalists from across the district pledged to uphold truth, ethics and responsible journalism while strengthening unity within the fraternity. The programme was chaired by outgoing president Parag Baruah and conducted by newly elected general secretary Pawan Kaman.

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