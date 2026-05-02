Assam News

GOLAGHAT: Bidyananda Barkakoty honoured for leadership in tea industry

Bidyananda Barkakoty has been honoured for his outstanding leadership and significant contribution to India's tea industry. The award ceremony was held on April 30 at a hotel in Guwahati.
Bidyananda Barkakoty
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GOLAGHAT: Bidyananda Barkakoty has been honoured for his outstanding leadership and significant contribution to India's tea industry. The award ceremony was held on April 30 at a hotel in Guwahati. Famous Bollywood actor Gulshan Grover, popularly known as the "Bad Man," presented the award to Bidyananda Barkakoty. Barkakoty is a distinguished fifth-generation tea planter from Assam and an influential industry voice. He has consistently championed the interests of tea producers while advancing progressive policy dialogue and sectoral reforms.  

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Tea industry
Bidyananda Barkakoty
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