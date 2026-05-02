GOLAGHAT: Bidyananda Barkakoty honoured for leadership in tea industry

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Bidyananda Barkakoty has been honoured for his outstanding leadership and significant contribution to India's tea industry. The award ceremony was held on April 30 at a hotel in Guwahati. Famous Bollywood actor Gulshan Grover, popularly known as the "Bad Man," presented the award to Bidyananda Barkakoty. Barkakoty is a distinguished fifth-generation tea planter from Assam and an influential industry voice. He has consistently championed the interests of tea producers while advancing progressive policy dialogue and sectoral reforms.

Also Read: Numaligarh: Workers stage sit-in protest at Behora Tea Garden over rights and wages