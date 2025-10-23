Golaghat Book Fair & Sahitya Samahor 2025 begins at Samannay Kshetra

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: The Golaghat Book Fair and Literature Festival has started at Golaghat Samannay Kshetra from October 22. The book fair, organized by Pachim Golaghat Xakha Xahitya Xabha along with the cooperation of people of Golaghat, will end on October 29.

The fair was inaugurated by the President of Axam Xahitya Xabha and lighting of Akhsay Banti by Cabinet Minister Ajanta Neog. Minister Atul Bora, MLA of Sarupathar LAC Biswajit Phukan, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Chief General Manager of Numaligarh Refinery Kajal Saikia, and MLA Bhabendra Bharali were present as the chief guests at the inaugural ceremony presided over by the president of Pachim Golaghat Xakha Xahitya Xabha, Putul Chandra Saikia. The welcome address was delivered by the President of the organizing committee, Digant Kumar Bhuyan.

Ministers Ajanta Neog and Atul Bora delivered the congratulatory speeches. A large number of students participated in the opening ceremony of the Golaghat Book Fair where thousands of students sang the iconic song of Late Zubeen Garg, ‘Mayabini Ratir Bukut.’

The first day of the book fair received good response from the public. Children and adults alike visited the book stalls to buy their favourite books. Various intellectual and cultural programmes and competitions will be held in collaboration with various groups and organizations at the book fair.

