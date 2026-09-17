Golaghat courts to launch Mediation Campaign 3.0 from October 1 for speedy case settlements

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: As per the directive of the Supreme Court, the National Legal Services Authority and the District Legal Services Authority, Golaghat, will conduct mediation and settlement of various cases pending in Golaghat district courts from October 1 under Mediation Campaign 3.0.

Those who have received the notice of arbitration are requested to appear on time on the date specified in the notice of arbitration for expeditious and impartial resolution of cases.

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