Golaghat DC Dr P Uday Pravin Inspects Under-Construction Dhodar Ali Amid Complaints of Slow Progress

GOLAGHAT: Golaghat District Commissioner Dr P Uday Pravin inspected the under-construction sections of Dhodar Ali. These included Salmara, the area near Hindi High School, and the under-construction drains of Panchali. He was accompanied by the Public Works Department (Road) Executive Engineer along with the officers in charge of managing the project. Notably, several complaints have been raised by the public about the tardy progress of construction work of Dhodar Ali in the distict.

Also Read: SPICMACAY Dibrugarh Chapter Launches 'Sanskriti Yatra' to Promote Indian Art Forms Among School Students

Also Watch: