SPICMACAY Dibrugarh Chapter Launches 'Sanskriti Yatra' to Promote Indian Art Forms Among School Students

DIBRUGARH: SPICMACAY, Dibrugarh Chapter inaugurated Sanskriti Yatra, a workshop demonstration series promoting the Indian art forms and culture among school students at Dibrugarh Bengali High School in Dibrugarh on Monday.

The programme was inaugurated by Dibrugarh Chapter chairperson Dr Raji Konwar, Sangeet Natak Academy awardee Bhaben Borbayan, Dr. Jadab Borah, Sattriya dancer and Assistant Professor, Dibrugarh University and Dibrugarh Bengali High School headmistress Mita Das.

Through the Sanskriti Yatra Programme, funded by the Governor of Assam, the Dibrugarh Chapter of SPICMACAY will hold workshops which will provide an opportunity to the young school students to interact and learn from renowned artists.

Renowned Xattriya dancers and Sahitya Natak Akademi Awardees, Anita Sharma and Bhaben Borbayan, along with Dr. Jadab Borah will conduct workshops in select schools of the Upper Assam. They will provide training to the students with the knowledge and technique of the Xattriya dance form.

The Dibrugarh Chapter of SPICMACAY aims to cover 15 government schools in the districts of Upper Assam, comprising Dibrugarh and Charaideo in the first phase.

SPICMACAY i.e. the Society for Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture amongst Youth, is a voluntary organization with over 300 chapters, that actively seeks to promote Indian cultural heritage through the display of Indian music, dance, crafts and other aspects.

SPICMACAY, Dibrugarh Chapter chairperson Dr Raji Konwar stressed on the role SPICMACAY in shaping the society. She urged the students to come and associate with the organisation. In the second phase, the chapter will cover districts such as Tinsukia, Majuli, Sibsagar, Lakhimpur and Dhemaji. The programme was sponsored by the Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria.

