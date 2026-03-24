Golaghat District: 21 Candidates File Nominations Across Five Constituencies

Speaking on the sidelines of the day's events, CM Sarma said Monday marked the final day of nominations for 26 Assembly constituencies across the state, with candidates from the BJP, Bodoland People's Front (BPF), and AGP all completing their filings.

He expressed strong confidence in the NDA's electoral prospects, citing the public enthusiasm he had witnessed over the preceding days.

"From what I have observed, it is clear that the BJP and its allies are set to form a strong government this time — there is no doubt about it," Sarma said.

He dismissed concerns about internal dissent, acknowledging that a few members had shifted positions but calling such instances "minimal and insignificant."

Taking a pointed dig at the opposition, Sarma said the Congress-led alliance had come together too late and lacked coordination on the ground. "This alliance is unlikely to have much impact," he said, contrasting it with what he described as the NDA's strong and well-coordinated organisational machinery.

"I am confident that this election will create a new record and result in the formation of a strong government in Assam," the Chief Minister added.