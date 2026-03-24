Golaghat District: 21 Candidates File Nominations Across Five Constituencies

A total of 21 candidates filed their nomination papers across five Assembly constituencies in Golaghat district for the Assam Assembly Election 2026, with the bulk of the filings taking place on Monday — the last day for submissions.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was present in the district through the day, accompanying NDA candidates during their nomination rallies and using the occasion to send a strong message about the ruling alliance's confidence heading into polling.
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Of the 21 candidates, 19 submitted their papers on Monday, while BJP candidates Ajanta Neog (Golaghat constituency) and Biswajit Phukan (Sarupathar LAC) had already filed their nominations earlier.
Monday's filings included:
NDA candidates:
Mrinal Saikia — BJP, Khumtai LAC
Dr. Mridul Dutta — BJP, Dergaon LAC
Atul Bora — BJP-AGP alliance, Bokakhat LAC
Congress and alliance candidates:
Bitupan Saikia — Congress, Golaghat LAC
Roselina Tirkey — Congress, Khumtai LAC
Sagorika Bora — Congress, Dergaon LAC
Jibon Chutia — Congress-AJP alliance candidate
Several independent candidates also filed their papers across the five constituencies on the final day.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was a visible presence through the day's proceedings. He joined the mass rally accompanying AGP President Atul Bora in Bokakhat and also extended personal best wishes to BJP candidates Mrinal Saikia in Khumtai and Dr. Mridul Dutta in Dergaon during their nomination filings.
Earlier in the day, the CM had spent time in Kaliabor with AGP Working President Keshab Mahanta before moving on to Golaghat.
Speaking on the sidelines of the day's events, CM Sarma said Monday marked the final day of nominations for 26 Assembly constituencies across the state, with candidates from the BJP, Bodoland People's Front (BPF), and AGP all completing their filings.
He expressed strong confidence in the NDA's electoral prospects, citing the public enthusiasm he had witnessed over the preceding days.
"From what I have observed, it is clear that the BJP and its allies are set to form a strong government this time — there is no doubt about it," Sarma said.
He dismissed concerns about internal dissent, acknowledging that a few members had shifted positions but calling such instances "minimal and insignificant."
Taking a pointed dig at the opposition, Sarma said the Congress-led alliance had come together too late and lacked coordination on the ground. "This alliance is unlikely to have much impact," he said, contrasting it with what he described as the NDA's strong and well-coordinated organisational machinery.
"I am confident that this election will create a new record and result in the formation of a strong government in Assam," the Chief Minister added.