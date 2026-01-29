Golaghat district administration distributes Chief Minister’s gifts to journalists

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: A special event was held at the Circuit House auditorium hall on Tuesday, where the Golaghat district administration presented the Chief Minister’s gifts to accredited journalists. District Commissioner Parag Kumar Kakaty praised the journalists’ dedication to society and national progress, calling them democracy’s fourth estate. He thanked them for supporting district administration initiatives. A total of 68 government-accredited journalists from Golaghat, Bokakhat, and Sarupathar received the Chief Minister’s gift packages. The event was attended by the Additional DC, Assistant Commissioner, District Information and Public Relations Officer, and other officials.

