Silver Jubilee of Government Pensioners’ Association held at Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: “You are witnesses to two centuries. You must guide and shape the new generation. From the middle of the twentieth century to the present twenty-first century, you have been witnesses to history. The development of the state after Independence has been possible because of your sacrifice and service. That is why your profession is not called a job, but a service,” said Jitu Sharma Rajkhowa, president of the Assam State Journalists’ Association, while inaugurating the open session of the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the Government Pensioners’ Association, Assam, Bokakhat Branch.

The two-day programme’s open meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Rebakanta Hazarika and conducted by secretary Montu Bora. As the chief guest, Dr. Kamal Kumar Bora, general secretary of the Government Pensioners’ Association, highlighted in detail the initiatives undertaken by the association for the welfare of pensioners. Heremba Prasad Das, Joint Secretary of the State Committee, also participated in the meeting. Bubul Dutta, president of the Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Journalists’ Association, offered several suggestions aimed at improving facilities for pensioners in the coming days. Biren Gogoi, president of the Provincialised High School Retired Teachers’ Association, and noted youth leader Akash Phukan also addressed the gathering.

Earlier in the day, founding members and family members of deceased members were felicitated. The programme was inaugurated by Advisor Tosheshwar Muktiyar. During the open session, the commemorative souvenir was released by eminent writer Kalpana Chetiya.

