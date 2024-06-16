Golaghat District Commissioner Dr. P Uday Pravin Reviews Rural Development Projects, Sets Deadlines for Completion

GOLAGHAT: A review meeting on the functioning of Panchayat and Rural Development department was held at the conference hall of Golaghat District Commissioner’s office on Thursday. Chairing the review meeting, Golaghat District Commissioner Dr. P Uday Pravin took stock of the progress reports and the problems in the development works of 15th Finance Commission, MGNREGA, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural), Assam State Rural Mission etc. At the end of review, the District Commissioner directed all block development officers and panchayat secretaries to complete the works on time. He also set deadlines for several tasks. The review meeting was attended by Golaghat Zilla Parishad CEO Parag Kumar Kakati, Deputy CEO Jayanta Madhav Sharma, all block development officers, block level engineers and other officials.

