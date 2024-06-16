Assam: Heroin recovered at Furkating railway station

GOLAGHAT: A consignment of heroin was seized from a train at Furkating railway station by Golaghat police on Friday. Following a tip-off about a drugs consignment being transported from Dimapur via train, a police team carried out a raid and apprehended a lady passenger named Dimpi Boro (21 years) of Naojan, Milanchuk in Golaghat district. Six packets of heroin weighing 72. 29 grams were recovered from her body. During interrogation, she revealed that she had been asked to deliver the drugs consignment to one Suraj Chetry, following which a raid was conducted by TSI Golaghat along with staff at the rented house of Chetrywhere Rs. 1,34,000 in cash, three mobile phones, and a Honda Dio Scooty bearing registration number AS03AH4758 were seized.

