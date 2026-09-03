Assam News

Golaghat District Selects 13 Educators for Best Teacher Awards on Teachers’ Day

The Golaghat district administration and Education Department selected 13 teachers for the Best Teacher Award to be formally distributed on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on September 5.
Best Teacher Awards
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BOKAKHAT: The Golaghat district administration and Education Department selected 13 teachers for the Best Teacher Award to be formally distributed on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on September 5.  The 13 teachers are Sanjibani Bora, Dugdha Chandra Goswami, Ajit Gogoi, Sarat Hazarika, Runumi Boruah, Upen Pegu, Tarun Bora, Bikash Saikia, Ritu Saikia, Bichitra Kumar Sarma, Konmai Gogoi, Koushik Deka, and Troilokya Saikia.

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Teachers’ Day
Best Teacher Awards
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