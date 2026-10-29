Golaghat Electricity Offices Face Questions Over Vehicle Hiring Procedures

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Allegations of widespread irregularities in the hiring of vehicles at various offices of the electricity offices in Golaghat district have surfaced.

The allegations that some permanent employees of the department have been renting out their privately owned vehicles for official use have triggered concern among members of the public.

Various vehicles, including Maruti WagonR cars and Tata DI vehicles, are being used on hire for departmental work at different sections and sub-divisional offices under the Golaghat Electrical Division, including in Golaghat, Kamargaon, and Bokakhat.

Allegedly, some of these vehicles are owned by permanent employees of the department itself.

It has been alleged that the employees have arranged to hire out their vehicles through understandings with departmental officials.

Meanwhile, several questions have arisen regarding whether open tenders were invited for hiring these vehicles, what procedures were followed in selecting them, and how the rental rates were determined.

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