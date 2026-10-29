Agartala Municipal Corporation: BJP finalises strategy for 21 civic body polls

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The BJP has finalised its strategy for the forthcoming elections to the state's 21 civic bodies, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), in the presence of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, former Chief Minister and BJP national general secretary Biplab Kumar Deb, and state president Abhishek Debroy. Party probhari Mriganka Deo Barman presided over the meeting.

The leaders reviewed the party's organisational strength, discussed preparations for the civic body elections, assigned responsibilities to senior functionaries, and deliberated on the implementation of programmes announced by the BJP's central leadership.

Speaking to the media after the hours-long meeting, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said the discussions centred on directives received from the party leadership in New Delhi. He added that responsibilities had been distributed among leaders to ensure the effective execution of organisational and public outreach activities across the state.

Biplab Kumar Deb said the meeting primarily focused on preparations for the AMC and other civic body elections, as well as the implementation of seven nationwide programmes announced by the BJP. He alleged that opposition parties were attempting to weaken democratic institutions, the constitutional framework and social harmony by spreading misinformation.

State BJP president Abhishek Debroy echoed similar views, alleging that opposition parties were trying to mislead the public and create confusion. He claimed that opposition parties, including the Congress and CPI(M), backed by foreign funding, were attempting to destabilise the country and spreading false propaganda against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

He added that SIR was not being introduced for the first time in the country and that the Election Commission of India (ECI) had conducted such revisions several times during Congress rule.

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