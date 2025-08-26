Golaghat: Farewell felicitation held for retired headmaster Dilip Phukan

A CORRESPONDENT

NUMALIGARH: A farewell felicitation was organized on Friday for Dilip Phukan, the retired Headmaster of Bonggaon Chola High School in Golaghat district. Beginning his teaching career at the school in 1993, he served for a long 20 years in its non-provincialized phase. After the school was provincialized in 2013, he took charge as Headmaster in 2014 and retired on December 31, 2024 in accordance with government regulations.

The school family welcomed and honoured the retired Headmaster with songs and music, followed by a solemn meeting. The event was graced by current and former principals and headmasters of 23 schools of Golaghat district, members of the Golaghat District Sahitya Parishad, the school management committee, former teachers, alumni, members of AASU, Bonggaon Koch-Rajbongshi Sanmilan, various organizations, guardians, well-wishers, and students. They all offered their respects with bouquets, gamosas, selengs, felicitation letters, japis, and baskets of books.

The meeting began with a welcome address delivered by Acting Headmistress Girimalika Saikia, while the proceedings were conducted by Assistant Headmaster Amulya Tamuli. Distinguished speakers, including former and current educationists such as Mahen Saikia, Saroj Charingiya, Haren Bora, Dilip Bora, Phatik Gogoi, Ritu Sharma, and District Sahitya Parishad Secretary Mrinal Khaund, shed light on the contributions of Dilip Phukan.

A special souvenir titled ‘The Glow of a Life of Work’ dedicated to his career was also unveiled during the ceremony. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks from the President of the school management committee, Atul Hazarika. On behalf of the school fraternity, Pankaj Bora, Secretary of the teachers’ association, and senior teacher Monika Dutta extended gratitude to all present.

