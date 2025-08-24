Freshers’ welcome ceremony celebrated at Kamar Gaon College in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Freshers’ Welcome Ceremony for the academic session 2025–26 was celebrated on Thursday at Kamar Gaon College in Golaghat district. The event, anchored by Assistant Professor of Assamese, Puja Bora, began with an insightful welcome speech delivered by the college Principal, Dr. Gautam Kumar Saikia, addressing the students.

This was followed by remarks from Vice Principal Jibon Gogoi, Librarian Jitendra Bora, Head of the Department of Philosophy Mridusmita Barukial, Senior Professor of English Dr. Gayatri Bora Kakoti, Senior Professor of Political Science Bidyut Deori, and Head of the Department of Assamese Dr. Dipshikha Kalita, among other faculty members.

Former student and Secretary of the Kamar Gaon College Alumni Association, Aravind Saikia, who attended the program, urged the students to uphold the glorious legacy of the institution into the future.

In keeping with tradition, the college honored this year’s Best Graduate, Iramoni Borbora, on behalf of the teaching fraternity. Notably, Iramoni secured 2nd rank in Sociology in the recently declared final-year undergraduate results of Dibrugarh University, bringing pride and glory to the institution.

As part of the felicitation program, Senior Professor of Education Mridula Hazarika awarded prizes to four meritorious students who secured more than 90% marks, with the aim of encouraging academic excellence. Librarian Jitendra Bora also presented a gift to Senior Professor of History Prabharani Das, who made the highest use of N-List resources available in the college library, thereby promoting a strong reading culture.

