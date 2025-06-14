Golaghat gears up for 11th International Day of Yoga with district-level Yoga Asana Competition

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: The District Administration of Golaghat is all set to observe the 11th International Day of Yoga 2025. As part of the observation, a district-level Yoga Asana Competition based on the common Yoga Protocol developed by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) is being organized on June 17 at the Indoor Stadium, GDSA Complex, Golaghat, at 10:00 AM. At the same venue, the district-level 11th International Day of Yoga will be held from 6:30 AM on June 21.

The competition will be held in four categories. Category l will be for individuals aged up to 10 years, category ll will be for individuals from 10 years to 18 years, category lll will be for individuals from 18 years to 35 years, and category lV will be for individuals above 35 years of age.

