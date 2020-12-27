Golaghat girl Laxmi Morang shines in beauty contest

A Correspondent



GOLAGHAT: A young girl from Golaghat district bagged two titles in Mission Dreams Miss India 2020 contest, a national-level beauty contest.

Laxmi Morang from Rangajan area in Golaghat had participated in the contest held in Kolkata recently. In the contest Laxmi Morang bagged the 'Best Model' title and also the 'Miss Popular' title. In the Mission Dreams Miss India contest, total 46 models from different parts of the country took part. Laxmi Morang was the only contestant representing Assam. She is the daughter of retired Army personnel Nandiram Morang and Dipali Morang. She is pursuing graduation at Kenduguri College in Jorhat.