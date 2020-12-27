Monsum Kashyap brings laurels to Jhanji by clearing APSC CCE exams

A CORRESPONDENT



GAURISAGAR: Monsum Kashyap, a resident of Jhanji Phulpanichiga Garakush village in Sivasagar district and the daughter of Ranjit Bhattacharyya and Juna Bhattacharyya, brought laurels to greater Jhanji area by clearing the Combined Competitive Exams of 2018 conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), result of which was declared recently.

Monsum was a meritorious student since childhood. She did her graduation from Nalbari College with Honours in Chemistry in 2012. She completed her Master's degree from Gauhati University in 2014 in Chemistry. After post graduation, she did her Ph.D from the North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST), Jorhat (formerly RRL).

Monsum is presently serving as a Chemist in ONGCL, Sivasagar. She secured 114 position in general category and will serve as a Labour Commissioner.