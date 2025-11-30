Golaghat: Govt to provide compensation for paddy fields destroyed by wild elephants

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In many villages of Morongi mouza in Golaghat district, wild elephants have eaten ripe paddy across hundreds of bighas and devastated the paddy fields. This problem has been more severe in the villages already affected by floods.

On Saturday, the MLA of Khumtai constituency, Mrinal Saikia, met Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary in the Assembly and informed him about this issue. The minister instructed the PCCF of the Forest Department to make arrangements to provide compensation of Rs 8,000 per bigha to the affected farmers at the earliest.

Also Read: Assam: Wild elephant terror in Baksa; schools shut, property damaged