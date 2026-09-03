Golaghat Health Dept Delivers Home-Based Palliative Care to 287 Bedridden Patients

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: With the objective of ensuring healthcare services for every individual, the Golaghat District Health Department has been providing care to bedridden patients by visiting them at their homes. So far, 287 bedridden individuals in Golaghat district have received palliative care services, and the initiative continues across different areas. In a press statement, the Golaghat District Health Department stated that under this service, patients suffering from serious and chronic illnesses are receiving continuous and quality care in the comfort of their own homes.

Also Read: Assam Health Officials Review Child Health Services Across Barak Valley, Focus on Strengthening Healthcare Delivery