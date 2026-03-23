Golaghat Holds Specialised Training for Booth Level Officers Ahead of April 9 Poll

With the Assam Assembly election approaching on April 9, election officials in Golaghat conducted a specialised training session for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) at the District Library on Sunday — focusing on ground-level preparedness for polling day.
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The session centred on two key responsibilities that BLOs carry into every election — maintaining a clean and updated electoral roll, and ensuring the smooth management of polling stations on the day of voting.
Officials provided detailed instructions on the digital tools and applications used for voter verification, the proper process for distributing Voter Information Slips (VIS), and the specific protocols for assisting voters with disabilities (PwD) and senior citizens at polling stations.
BLOs serve as the most direct point of contact between the election machinery and individual voters, making their preparedness a critical factor in the overall conduct of the poll.