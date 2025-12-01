Assam: State BJP holds booth-level programme to hear Mann Ki Baat

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Sunday listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 128th episode of Mann Ki Baat at booth level across the state.

BJP State President Dilip Saikia was addressing over two thousand BJP workers at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan during a gathering organized by karyakartas of Booth Committee No. 175 under Rajdhani Mandal of the Dispur Assembly Constituency to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 128th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

Saikia said the Prime Minister’s monthly address continued to inspire people across social and economic spheres. He also noted that multinational brands like Apple had boosted global recognition of India’s traditional identity by adopting saffron — a colour deeply tied to Indian heritage — in its products.

Highlighting India’s economic transformation, the BJP leader said the country, once dependent on imports, had now become a major exporter. With the Jagiroad Semiconductor Project commencing production, Saikia said Assam was ready to play a significant role in the global semiconductor ecosystem — a sector vital to modern electronics.

According to party officials, more than 29,000 booths across 433 mandals in 39 organizational districts of Assam tuned in to Mann Ki Baat, reflecting widespread organizational mobilization.

In a separate programme, Saikia attended the 78th death anniversary event of Bhimbor Deori, eminent public leader, legal scholar and freedom fighter. The event, held at the PWD Department’s Training Auditorium near Dispur Last Gate and organized by the Central Committee of the Deori People’s Justice Forum, saw floral tributes offered to Deori. Saikia urged the Assam government to take stronger steps to preserve and promote Deori’s legacy and called for greater public awareness about his contributions.

Also Read: PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Reaches 26K Booths in Assam