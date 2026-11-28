A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: The Golaghat Literary Festival and Book Fair started on Friday at Golaghat Samannakhetra. The book fair has been organised by Vox Populi, a leading organisation of Golaghat, and will be held till December 6. The ten-day event, dedicated to the memory of beloved artiste Zubeen Garg, is organised by Vox Populi with the support of the Golaghat district administration, various organisations, and the people of Golaghat.

The organising committee has been formed with Golaghat MLA and Minister Ajanta Neog as President, noted social worker Purna Rajkhowa as Working President, Vox Populi Chairman Professor Dr Debajit Phukan as Chief Secretary, and Partha Jyoti Bora, Anshuman Baruah and Biswajit Gogoi as secretaries. The Golaghat Literary Festival and Book Fair 2026 was inaugurated by the president of Axam Xahitya Xabha, Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami, and an earthen lamp was lit before the portrait of Zubeen Garg by AASU chief adviser Dr Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya along with AASU central committee Vice President Abhiborton Goswami.