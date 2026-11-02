Goalpara Book Fair 2026 Kicks Off with Six-Day Celebration of Literature and Learning

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GOALPARA: The Goalpara Book Fair 2026 was inaugurated at Goalpara College (Autonomous) on Saturday, marking the beginning of a six-day celebration of literature and reading. Organised by Goalpara College in collaboration with Radio Goalpara 89.6 FM and Goalpara Sahitya Sabha, the fair will continue until November 5.

Dudhnoi MLA and Rabha Hajong Autonomous Council Chief Tankeshwar Rabha formally inaugurated the fair and highlighted the importance of reading in developing knowledge, creativity and critical thinking.

The inaugural programme began with flag hoisting by Goalpara District Commissioner Prodip Timung, College Principal Dr. Subhash Barman and former Goalpara Sahitya Sabha president Dr. Siddhi Nath Sarma. The Grantha Rath was inaugurated by Goalpara Senior Superintendent of Police Nabaneet Mahanta.

The chief guest, Dr. Babul Chandra Das Mahanta, Burha Satradhikar of Barpeta Satra, highlighted Srimanta Sankardeva’s message of social harmony, equality and unity. Goalpara West MLA Pabitra Rabha and Abhayapuri MLA Bhupen Rai also attended the programme and encouraged students to develop reading habits.

Five books by different authors were released during the inaugural ceremony. On Sunday, a storytelling competition was organised, inaugurated by former Principal Sajimuddin Ahmed. The six-day fair aims to bring together students, authors, publishers and book lovers while promoting reading culture and intellectual development.

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