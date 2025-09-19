Golaghat: Owner dies after being attacked by elephant in Dergaon

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In Dergaon of Golaghat district, the owner of a domesticated elephant lost his life after being attacked by it, while two others were injured. Among the injured is the elephant’s mahout.

According to reports, the elephant had been kept for some days in a secluded habitat within the forests of Dergaon. On Wednesday afternoon, the owner along with the mahout went to bring the elephant. Suddenly, the elephant attacked, leaving its owner, Keshab Bora, critically injured. Doctors later declared him dead. Another injured youth, Jiten Karmakar, was referred to Jorhat Medical College & Hospital for advanced treatment.

The elephant’s mahout, Bumni Gogoi, meanwhile is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dergaon. The elephant was finally brought under control on Thursday morning with the help of the Forest Department.

