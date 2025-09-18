Elephants At The Doorstep: Assam Villages Respond with Unity and Strategy

To bolster local readiness, Aaranyak’s team demonstrated basic, cost-effective mitigation techniques. Seven high-intensity torchlights were handed out to community volunteers in Jartaluk to assist in night patrols, a measure expected to boost both human security and effective elephant monitoring.

The session was led by Aaranyak members Rabiya Daimari, Abhijit Saikia, Abhilasha Boruah, Bistirna Burhagohain, Jiban Chetry, Jaugashar Basumatary, and Rupam Gayari.

Given Assam’s status as one of the primary hotspots for human-elephant conflict in India, such initiatives are being regarded as vital steps toward building safer human settlements while safeguarding elephants a keystone species essential to the region’s ecological balance.