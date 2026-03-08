Rising incidents of cattle theft raise concern among residents in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A total of two cattle heads were stolen from different parts of Jamugurihat on Friday night, raising concerns among local residents about the rising trend of cattle theft in the area.

According to reports, two hybrid cows belonging to Ramen Sarma, a resident of Shantipur under Jamuguri Police Station, were stolen from his cowshed on Friday night. The market value of the stolen cattle is estimated to be over Rs 2 lakh. Sarma alleged that areas like Sootea and Jamugurihat have become soft targets for cattle lifters and criticized the police administration for failing to provide adequate protection to cattle growers in the region.

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, a total of seven cows were stolen from the cowsheds of two households in Gomdhora village under Jamuguri PS. The victims were identified as Jageswar Kakaty and Hemdhar Bora.

The increasing incidents of cattle theft have become a serious concern in the greater Naduar area. Many villages have begun organizing night patrols to safeguard their livestock, while several have reactivated the Village Defence Party (VDP) system.

It is reported that more than fifty cows have been stolen from various parts of the greater Naduar area within the past fortnight. Local residents have urged both the police and civil administration to take immediate action to address the problem.

