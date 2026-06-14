Golaghat: Pranabjyoti Saikia wins Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) Best Organiser honour

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Pranabjyoti Saikia, Secretary of the Numaligarh Refinery Branch of Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX), writer, and former journalist, has been honoured by the AXX with the Best Organisational Organiser Award for the 2025-2027 term. The award was presented during the Fifth Executive Session of the AXX held in Golaghat on June 7. The honour was conferred on Saikia by AXX President Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami and Vice-President Padum Rajkhowa.

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